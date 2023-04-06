YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 291 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $161,638,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $76,163,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 14.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,837,000 after purchasing an additional 209,684 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,382 shares of company stock worth $2,053,616. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $206.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.90. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $212.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

