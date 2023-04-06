YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 2.0 %

TLK opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 14.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

