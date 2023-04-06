YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

