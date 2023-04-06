YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

COO stock opened at $373.60 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $424.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,726 shares of company stock worth $13,796,262. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.80.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

