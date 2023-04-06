YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.93. The company has a market cap of $182.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

