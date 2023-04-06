YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,837,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,211,000 after purchasing an additional 96,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,061,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,155 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.