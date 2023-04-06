YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Increased by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 19.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in YETI by 48.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Raymond James dropped their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 120,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

