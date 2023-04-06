Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

AUY opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yamana Gold

About Yamana Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

