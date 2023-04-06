Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 10,630 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,659,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $80,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of FOX by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 129,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 104,230 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,292,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 53,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at FOX

FOX Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

