Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $135.86 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.34% of L3Harris Technologies worth $135,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

LHX opened at $197.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

