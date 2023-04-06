Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. State Street comprises 2.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.95% of State Street worth $271,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,920,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.35.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

