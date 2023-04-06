Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,807,957 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $173,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,962,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.4 %

BK stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.