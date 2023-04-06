Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,971,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,695,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.21% of Univar Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

UNVR stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.61.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

