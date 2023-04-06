X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 199,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 66,517 shares.The stock last traded at $21.22 and had previously closed at $21.05.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,000.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

