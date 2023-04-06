Wrapped Everscale Price Tops $0.0629 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $109.51 million and approximately $79,029.38 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,079,583,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,739,744,225 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,079,512,783 with 1,739,673,277 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.07308725 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $285,640.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

