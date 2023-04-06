Wrapped BNB Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $312.30 or 0.01115654 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $131.30 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,515,374 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

