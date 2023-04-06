Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Down 3.5%

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.20 and last traded at $92.20. 97,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 352,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Woodward Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

