Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.88. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 4,243 shares changing hands.

Wireless Telecom Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.41% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

(Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.