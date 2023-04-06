Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Position Decreased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,242 shares during the period. Wingstop accounts for 1.8% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.36% of Wingstop worth $101,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 681,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING traded down $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $175.99. 48,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average is $154.33. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $193.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

