Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 63 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.5 %

COST stock traded down $12.29 on Thursday, reaching $484.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,663. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $215.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.