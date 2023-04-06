Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 211 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,148,000. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of IEO traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.06. 100,207 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $993.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

