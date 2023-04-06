Winch Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,053 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,372,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 341,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,558. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

