Winch Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Winch Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,456,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,093,000 after purchasing an additional 71,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 88,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,904. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

