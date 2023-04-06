Winch Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.19. 61,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,473. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.09.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

