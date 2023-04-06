Winch Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,428 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.42. 2,767,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $202.72. The stock has a market cap of $191.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $100,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,077,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,375,594. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

