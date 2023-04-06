Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 795.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.41. The company had a trading volume of 182,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

