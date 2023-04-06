Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $356,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in BP by 63.8% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in BP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. 3,100,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,930,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -249.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP from GBX 636 ($7.90) to GBX 660 ($8.20) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on BP from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.93.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

