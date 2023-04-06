Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $202.28. 893,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,641. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

