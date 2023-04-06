Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Shares Down 20%

Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 582,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 250,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Winc Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

Institutional Trading of Winc

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winc in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Winc by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Winc Company Profile

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

