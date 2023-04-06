Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 0.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,870,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

