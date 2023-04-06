Westwood Management Corp IL Purchases New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.45. 396,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $300.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.46.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

