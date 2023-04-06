WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $142.05 and last traded at $142.05. Approximately 217,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 526,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.62.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,075,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,532,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $10,560,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in WESCO International by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter worth $5,088,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in WESCO International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.