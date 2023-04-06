Wells Fargo & Company Trims The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $390.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $394.13.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $321.53 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 701,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.