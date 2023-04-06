Wells Fargo & Company Trims Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Target Price to $25.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RF. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.26.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

