Wells Fargo & Company Trims M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Target Price to $155.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.65.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $117.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,565,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

