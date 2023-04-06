Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $331.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.41. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the third quarter worth approximately $16,504,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.