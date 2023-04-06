Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BROS. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

