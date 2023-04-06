WAX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31.43 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. WAX has a market cap of $185.04 million and $31.43 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,449,217,078 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,448,958,498.0030184 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07146871 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $6,656,824.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

