Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.47

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as low as $14.45. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 81,368 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSBF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Waterstone Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $325.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth $7,493,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,678 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 655.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 69,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

