Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,628,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $57,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.32. 293,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.