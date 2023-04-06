VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.29.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in VMware by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $447,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VMware by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $122.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35. VMware has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

