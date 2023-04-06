VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.29.
VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Insider Transactions at VMware
In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VMware Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $122.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35. VMware has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.