Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,981 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

Visa stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,856. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.