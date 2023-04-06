Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.08.

VIPS stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vipshop by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

