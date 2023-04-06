Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 598 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.87. 2,889,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,466,335. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.