Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 456 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

BIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.55. 1,322,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248,253. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

