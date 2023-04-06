Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,851 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of American Water Works worth $25,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in American Water Works by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 292,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 244,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.47. 164,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,216. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. American Water Works’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

