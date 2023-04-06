Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.90. The company had a trading volume of 988,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,099. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

