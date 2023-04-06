Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $59.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

