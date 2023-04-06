Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $551,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.47. The stock had a trading volume of 697,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

