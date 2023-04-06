Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $33.11 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.68. 328,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.98.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

